Free Games For PlayStation Plus Essential Subscribers (June 2024)

Starting June 4, PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers and beyond are able to snag these high-profile games. Remember to snag this month’s free games before it’s too late.

Hot off the press, the PlayStation Blog shared the trio of free games for its Essential tier of subscribers.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

Kicking the trio of games off is a licensed game — SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake. This underwater adventure by Purple Lamp is the return of everyone’s favorite sponge under the watchful eye of THQ Nordic, which was in charge of publishing some of the franchise’s most-beloved platformers.

While critics found it underwhelming, its audience found a lot of charm behind this little licensed romp.

AEW Fight Forever

When you think of wrestling games, your mind probably gravitates toward the WWE line of games, but there are others, chief among them being AEW Fight Forever. This Yuke’s developed wrestler has a little of an older looking charm than its WWE counterpart, but it also looks to suffer from a similar fate — low scoring.

Just like most modern WWE entries, it’s not very well-liked, but it’s also not overly hated, either.

Streets Of Rage 4

The return of the classic side-scrolling beat ’em’ up, Streets of Rage, came in the form of Streets of Rage 4 back in 2020. Developed by a trio of developers consisting of Dotemu, which also acts as its publisher, Lizardcube, and Guard Crush Games, this return to classic beat ’em’ ups is the last in the Essentials line.

Unlike the other games, Streets of Rage 4 has seen praise from both fans and critics alike. Nostalgia probably plays a factor in it, but who are we to judge? We just wanna hit people.

What do you think? What games catch your eye? Let us know below!

