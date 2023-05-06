  • Home
PixelOpus

Former PlayStation Boss Sad To See PixelOpus Go

May 6, 2023 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

Former PlayStation boss Shawn Layden is sad to see PlayStation Studios’ in-house developer, PixelOpus, shutter after nine years.

Layden took to Twitter to express his grievances, citing that he loved working with the team and that this closure was a “deep cut.” He enjoyed watching the studio put out the “genre busting” Concrete Genie, while always maintaining a good work culture.

The former PS boss caps off the post by wishing the best for all former employees.

PixelOpus revealed the closure on social media, expressing gratitude to its fans. While it isn’t entirely clear what was the straw that broke the camel’s back, Sony did defend the closure by explaining that it often evaluates its portfolio and project statuses and made the decision to shutter the San Mateo studio on June 2 based on that.

About

Gabriel's the main news man and manages all coverage for PSX Extreme.