PlayStation Studios Shutters PixelOpus

Sony’s nearly decade-old in-house studio PixelOpus is shuttering later this year. The studio was working alongside Sony Pictures Animation on their third project until the announcement was made.

The studio was fairly unknown, only having two games under its belt — Entwined and Concrete Genie. The latter of which no one even knew existed until the game’s announcement.

It’s unclear why PixelOpus is being shut down after nine years. PSX Extreme called Entwined “simple and romantic.”

It took to Twitter to reveal the news. When reached out, Sony told IGN it was because PlayStation Studios evaluated its portfolio and the studio’s project status and decided it was best to shutter it.

Dear friends, our PixelOpus adventure has come to an end. As we look to new futures, we wanted to say a heartfelt thank you to the millions of passionate players who have supported us, and our mission to make beautiful, imaginative games with heart.

We are so grateful! ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/rQO2Cgvhnq — PixelOpus (@Pixelopus) May 5, 2023

