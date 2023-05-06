  • Home
PlayStation Studios Shutters PixelOpus

May 6, 2023 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

Sony’s nearly decade-old in-house studio PixelOpus is shuttering later this year. The studio was working alongside Sony Pictures Animation on their third project until the announcement was made.

The studio was fairly unknown, only having two games under its belt — Entwined and Concrete Genie. The latter of which no one even knew existed until the game’s announcement.

It’s unclear why PixelOpus is being shut down after nine years. PSX Extreme called Entwined “simple and romantic.”

It took to Twitter to reveal the news. When reached out, Sony told IGN it was because PlayStation Studios evaluated its portfolio and the studio’s project status and decided it was best to shutter it.

