Final Fantasy 9 Remake “Real And Happening,” Says Insider

Another insider has added fuel to the fire of a Final Fantasy 9 remake. The rumor began as part of the Nvidia GeForce Now leak, which has been a rather good indicator of games in the pipeline thus far.

During an episode of GiantBomb’s Game Mess Mornings, gaming insider Jeff Grubb expressed how the remake is “real and is happening.”

Other insiders, like Im A Hero Too on ResetEra, expressed how the game will be a more traditional Final Fantasy 9 remake, keeping the traditional turn-based combat that Square Enix has steered away from to appease a younger demographic.

It’s also still at least two years from release and potentially a PS5 exclusive. Its exclusivity wouldn’t be too shocking considering the deal Square Enix and PlayStation seem to have with at least temporary exclusivity.

