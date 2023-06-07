  • Home
  • News
  • Final Fantasy 9 Remake "Real And Happening," Says Insider
Final Fantasy 9

Final Fantasy 9 Remake “Real And Happening,” Says Insider

June 7, 2023 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

Another insider has added fuel to the fire of a Final Fantasy 9 remake. The rumor began as part of the Nvidia GeForce Now leak, which has been a rather good indicator of games in the pipeline thus far.

During an episode of GiantBomb’s Game Mess Mornings, gaming insider Jeff Grubb expressed how the remake is “real and is happening.”

Other insiders, like Im A Hero Too on ResetEra, expressed how the game will be a more traditional Final Fantasy 9 remake, keeping the traditional turn-based combat that Square Enix has steered away from to appease a younger demographic.

It’s also still at least two years from release and potentially a PS5 exclusive. Its exclusivity wouldn’t be too shocking considering the deal Square Enix and PlayStation seem to have with at least temporary exclusivity.

This article is also published as a forum topic here »
About

Gabriel's the main news man and manages all coverage for PSX Extreme. With nearly half a decade of news writing experience, he enjoy all forms of gaming and entertainment. Twitter