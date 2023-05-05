Gabriel: Five Years Ago, I Joined PSX Extreme

Wow, five years to this day, I joined PSX Extreme as a news contributor and published my first article. Not gonna lie, it was awful. I didn’t find my voice or fully understand the concept of news writing, I was only a listicle writer at that point and — at best — a blogger for my own websites. Even so, I improved and was even promoted to News Editor and then a year later moved up to its Managing Editor

As I continue on with a hopeful five more years on this site, where I stand with Tyler, hoping to bring this site back to its glory days, I wanted to take a moment to reflect on milestones I’ve crossed, standout articles I’ve penned, and more.

I had the honor of reviewing Soulcalibur VI before release, I was mostly chosen because I was covering a lot of news surrounding announced characters at the time. I showcased a level of improvement when penning my second review of Bubsy: Paws on Fire that following year. But it was still really rough around the edges.

Only a year in, I decided to make my first feature article for the site, and one of my favorites to research. It was entirely on Sony’s transition into gaming. How this giant we know today didn’t want to step into the ring against Nintendo and Sega. How Nintendo effectively made their own competition.

To this day, it’s one of my most proud pieces, not to say I couldn’t write it better now, but it’s still something near and dear to my heart.

I stepped out of my comfort zone slowly but surely every now and then to varying results. I tried to bring PSX Extreme into the video world with a news recap series, but that soon fell apart after I realized it’s just not viable for the website right now.

Even that, though, wasn’t what made me feel the most out of my comfort zone, no, not even close. It was interviewing CULTIC developer Jazzoz Games ahead of the title’s release that felt a bit… odd to do. I have reached out to sources with questions and such but never did a developer interview.

Enough of me gushing about the standouts out of the 1000+ articles I’ve written over the last five years, I want to hear from you what you want to see happen in the next five years. Be it PlayStation or this site, or whatever!

