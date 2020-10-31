Far Cry 6 Will Release In April 2021 At Best

Welp, Far Cry 6 is sadly the newest game to see a delay. Ubisoft revealed the newest entry to the famed franchise won’t hit store shelves early next year as planned.

Ubisoft originally planned to release the game on February 18, 2021. The developer, however, took the tried and true excuse of working from home problems and so far haven’t clarified when the games will launch, only giving a loose timeline to its investors. As it stands, Far Cry 6 may release anywhere between April 1, 2021, through September 30.

This delay comes at the heels of Cyberpunk 2077 getting delayed yet again due to getting all the platforms tested and perfected while working from home.

What do you think? Do you have hope this time will improve Far Cry 6? Tell us below!