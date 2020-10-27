Cyberpunk 2077 Once Again Delayed...

Okay, so please don’t shoot the messenger – Cyberpunk 2077 is delayed… again. CD Projekt tweeted out Tuesday that the game will not release on November 19 as planned.

We have important news to share with you pic.twitter.com/qZUaD6IwmM — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 27, 2020

Placing the blame on testing purposes of its nine platforms and working from home woes, the game was moved to a December release date. The news also sparked a lot of frustration as fans pointed to the developer assuring that the last delay was the final release date.

That was yesterday XDDD pic.twitter.com/401XRX2rID — Paweł (@SirPaffel) October 27, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 will – as of right now – launch on December 10.