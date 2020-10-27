  • Home
Cyberpunk 2077 Delay

Cyberpunk 2077 Once Again Delayed…

October 27, 2020 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 1 Comment

Okay, so please don’t shoot the messenger – Cyberpunk 2077 is delayed… again. CD Projekt tweeted out Tuesday that the game will not release on November 19 as planned.

Placing the blame on testing purposes of its nine platforms and working from home woes, the game was moved to a December release date.  The news also sparked a lot of frustration as fans pointed to the developer assuring that the last delay was the final release date.

Cyberpunk 2077 will – as of right now – launch on December 10.

Ty Harvey
Ty Harvey
I’m still hyped for this game, but I gotta admit; these delays are a bit concerning. Here’s hoping for the best!

