Cyberpunk 2077 Once Again Delayed...

Okay, so please don’t shoot the messenger – Cyberpunk 2077 is delayed… again. CD Projekt tweeted out Tuesday that the game will not release on November 19 as planned.
Placing the blame on testing purposes of its nine platforms and working from home woes, the game was moved to a December release date. The news also sparked a lot of frustration as fans pointed to the developer assuring that the last delay was the final release date.
Cyberpunk 2077 will – as of right now – launch on December 10.
I’m still hyped for this game, but I gotta admit; these delays are a bit concerning. Here’s hoping for the best!