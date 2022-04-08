  • Home
Elden Ring Retains Top Dog Status In March 2022’s Downloads

April 8, 2022 Gabe Reisinger No Comments

Another month’s download data has dropped by PlayStation and while Sony’s just launched Gran Turismo 7, it isn’t actually March’s PS5 chart topper over in North America. The game that’s gotten the most attention here in the good ol’ USA and Canada is actually FromSoftware’s Elden Ring (read our review), making Gran Turismo 7 second-best to the action RPG.

Gran Turismo 7 is the chart topper for the EU players followed by Grand Theft Auto V and then the fantasy title. Over on PS4, the US and Canada seems to also love Elden Ring with that topping the chart followed by WWE 2K22 and then the racing title.

What else is there to say? Sure, the game came out back in February and dominated that month’s chart, but it’s not too shocking that FromSoftware’s latest SoulsBorne title is still dominating downloads.

