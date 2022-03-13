Elden Ring Tops PlayStation’s February 2022 Downloads

FromSoftware‘s gotta be proud of Elden Ring — from keeping the Souls games alive to fostering a huge community before it even released, they now have another thing to be proud of. It seems FromSoft’s title is the top dog of PlayStation’s February most downloads list.

Despite releasing in the last days of the month, Elden Ring secured the top spot for both PS5 and PS4 consoles in the US and Canada as well as the EU. It also found itself at the top spot in terms of downloads on the PS4 in the US and Canada, but found itself beaten out by FIFA 22 in EU charts.

