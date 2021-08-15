CULTIC: Hatchet Heads Off In Upcoming Horror FPS

If you’re longing to bring back the days of the old DOOMs or Wolfensteins, here’s your chance to relive it in a modern game. CULTIC is the latest game in development by Jasozz Games, spearheaded by its sole developer, Jason Smith, and published by the master of this genre, 3D Realms.

The game was revealed during 3D Realms’ own Realms Deep 2021 event where it was featured with a trailer full of shooting, pixels, explosions, and blood. The game is naturally reminiscent of the old-school FPS shooters and is often compared to Monolith Productions’ 1997’s Blood.

Currently, there is no set in stone release date for CULTIC, but we do have a release window of sometime in 2022. Luckily, for those who can’t wait, there is a demo over on Steam, if you want to check it out.

What do you think? Are you excited for CULTIC’s release? Tell us below!

