Creator Believes Silent Hill Remake Would “Need A Rethink”

Silent Hill creator, Keiichiro Toyama, recently did an interview with Video Games Chronicle in large part to discuss matters like his upcoming horror project, Slitterhead, as well as the genre itself, and most notably, Silent Hill and its supposed return.

During the interview Toyama was asked if he’d be in favor of Konami pulling a Capcom, remaking the entire line of Silent Hill games, similar to what Capcom is doing to the Biohazard — or Resident Evil — franchise. Instead of going one way about it, he believes it would be harder to actually produce a remake for the horror franchise than it would be for Capcom to continue with its action-forward IP. In the end, he believes to make something fans will want to consume, Konami would have to “rethink the concept.”

“I think it would be harder to remake than Biohazard, because the gameplay as a concept is a little older. It’s not an action game where you can just refine the action as in Biohazard, to bring Silent Hill up to current standards or to polish up the graphics, the fans wouldn’t be satisfied. That’s not what it was about — how beautiful it was. I think you’d have to rethink the concept to make it interesting to fans.”

