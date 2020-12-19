CDPR Offers To Pay For Cyberpunk 2077 Refunds “If Necessary”

We know, we know – you’re probably a bit tired of all this Cyberpunk 2077 news, but how do you expect us not to cover it when it happens so often? In the latest development of the botched launch of CD Projekt RED’s latest title, it’s looking like physical copy owners need only to contact the developer to get refunded.

Most brick and mortar retailers tend to refuse refunds to opened games and it seems CDPR has come to understand this after the game’s been pulled from the PlayStation Store and exempt from Sony’s return policy, refunding basically everyone who asks. According to the studio’s own social media, it seems it’s willing to take the brunt of the hit and pay for a refund out of its own pockets for those with valid proof of purchase.

The deadline to contact the email for a Cyberpunk 2077-related refund is December 21.

What do you think? Have you requested a refund or are you going to? Will you stick it out until the launch bugs are fixed? Tell us below!