CDPR Isn’t For Sale, “We Value Independence”

CD Projekt Red has once again reiterated that it is not looking at getting acquired and becoming part of any larger entity. This is far from the first time the Polish studio had to make this statement, as previously, it was reported that Sony was in talks to acquire the developer.

According to a report from Parkiet (via MP1st), when asked about these new rumors sparking further questions if CDPR is for sale, CEO Adam Kiciński stressed that these were just rumors and that it isn’t for sale, that the team has worked for years to get to the position the studio is in today, and that it values independence. Meanwhile, it has no plans to acquire any companies, but it is open to ideas if it could help its strategy, but isn’t done solely to please financial results.

“These are just rumors. We have always had a clear position, supported by the regulations included in the statute (aimed at preventing a hostile takeover – ed.). We are not interested in being included in any larger entity. We have worked our whole lives to get to the position we have now. And we believe that in a few years we will be even bigger and stronger. We have ambitious plans and we are passionate about what we do. We value independence.”

What do you think? Are you glad CDPR isn’t for sale? Let us know below!