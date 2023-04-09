  • Home
Burning Shores

Burning Shores Gives Us A New Town To Explore

April 9, 2023 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

Horizon Forbidden West is a weird first-party game, while it’s a giant game from Guerrilla Games, it’s also something of a silent hit in a way, even if it’s the sequel to another enormous game. Despite not getting mentioned a ton, it’s no stranger to environmental storytelling, with settlements found all over the place in the base game. It seems Burning Shores, the upcoming PS5 exclusive DLC, will also offer us another town to wander through, too.

On Twitter, Guerrila’s official account asked if we were ready for Fleet’s End, the Quen’s home in Burning Shores. Described as an “impressive settlement,” this new town appears rather large and plagued by ruins and shipwrecks of the 21st century.

Fans can leap into Fleet’s End when the DLC launches on April 19.

