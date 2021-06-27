  • Home
Borderlands 3 Omits PlayStation From Cross-Play

June 27, 2021 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

Borderlands 3 (read our review here) cross-play is live now and while that’s simply fantastic for those wanting to play with your friends across other systems, some will still have troubles. For one reason or another, Gearbox opted to omit PlayStation from the update.

This this decision shouldn’t be too shocking considering Sony’s past and while it sounds like they’re trying to rectify that, it seems the memo wasn’t passed on to Gearbox. Leaving PlayStation out certainly isn’t new information as Randy Pitchford has already said they would back in May.

That said, maybe this is going to be fixed down the line, perhaps Gearbox will release a new patch including cross-play with PS4 and PS5 players, but we wouldn’t hold our breath.

While the official reason is never really mentioned, it could be due to Sony’s reported compensation they require for cross-play. Something only they do.

What do you think? Are you going to get back into Borderlands 3? Tell us below!

