Beyond Good And Evil Coming To PS4, PS5

PS2-era action-adventure, Beyond Good and Evil, looks like its making its way to current and previous-gen hardware. This would make the first we’ve seen of the original since its HD version in 2011 for the PS3.

X user MACOS380 spotted an ESRB rating for Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition. PSX Extreme was able to find the listing on the official website. From the looks of it, it’ll be rated E10+.

It seems like we’ll see a remake or remaster of the original Beyond Good and Evil before we see its actual sequel, which was teased in 2008 before being revealed in 2017. Now, though, it’s stuck in Development Hell and has gone on to set a new record of over 15 years in the development phase. Hopefully releasing the original will bring a new wave of interest to the sequel and encourage Ubisoft to push the game forward… hopefully in the right direction.

Aparece en listado en ESRB Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversay Edition 👀 pic.twitter.com/I51MtkwBw3 — Mark (@MACOS380) August 31, 2023

What do you think? Are you excited to see what Ubisoft has in store for Beyond Good and Evil’s 20th anniversary? Let us know below!

