Yup, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Shakes Up PS5 Next Month

It’s official, THQ Nordic is bringing its last-gen SpongeBob game, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, to PS5. What’s more, existing PS4 owners will be able to freely upgrade to the new version.

Earlier this month, a native PS5 version was uncovered. The new version will include a Photo Mode, letting players capture a moment of Cosmic Shake and fiddle with 19 different filters.

It’s worth noting the game has seen mixed reviews, but perhaps Purple Lamp’s upgrade might sway more in its favor as it will address some of the problematic bugs, as well as tackle them on the previous-gen version.

Cosmic Shake hits PS5 on October 16.

