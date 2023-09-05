Native PS5 SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Spotted

Purple Lamp’s SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake appears to be getting a modern upgrade. Not much else is known at this time.

As dug up by PlayStation Game Size over on X, the THQ Nordic-published licensed platformer appears to be likely in the late stages of production. Considering it hasn’t been announced, though, it’s hard to tell when it’s gonna really release.

It is worth pointing out that while a native PS5 port is welcome, it’s hard to see what its purpose will be, as SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake was released at the top of the year and can already run at 4K at 60fps on the current-gen via backwards compatibility. All it could really add to the experience is the PS5-specific mechanics like adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, and its speedy load times, the last of which we suspect is their motivation.

What do you think? Will you pick up The Cosmic Shake on PS5? Let us know below!

🚨 SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake – PS5 pic.twitter.com/o1OWJxkVjv — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) September 2, 2023

