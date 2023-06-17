  • Home
  • News
  • Weird New Promo Leads To Calls For Days Gone 2
Days Gone 2

Weird New Promo Leads To Calls For Days Gone 2

June 17, 2023 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

A recent promo cobbled together by Bend Studio has fans speculating a Days Gone 2 announcement is on the horizon.

The studio is celebrating its 30-year anniversary. To commemorate its celebration, Sony partnered up with Rina Sawayama as part of its PlayStation Playmaker campaign, which throws some level of confusion for many people. 

The short end of it, it’s just a marketing collab that sees big-name celebrities and athletes tapped by Sony to hype people up.

This promo, though — expectedly — backfired as fans went in droves, calling for a Days Gone 2.

We could always hope for it, but a sequel to this franchise, in particular, is something that PlayStation has shown a lot of disinterest in for a variety of reasons, chief among them being the first game released to middling reception.

This article is also published as a forum topic here »
About

Gabriel's the main news man and manages all coverage for PSX Extreme. With nearly half a decade of news writing experience, he enjoy all forms of gaming and entertainment. Twitter

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments