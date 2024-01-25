Menu Close

Until Dawn PS5, PC Versions To Be Announced

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 0 Comments

It sounds like Supermassive Games’ Until Dawn (read our review) is receiving a new version for both the PS5 and PC. This comes after the reveal of a film based on the game, and two years of rumors put to to slight ease.

Reliable industry insider, billbil-kun, said on Dealabs that an announcement is coming within the next 15 days. It isn’t clear exactly to what extent Supermassive is heading for — it could be a full-on remaster or just a port with better graphics to a new generation.

It’s also not clear what timeline we have for the two new versions, particularly whether the PS5 Until Dawn will be released ahead of the PC version or if both will be released at the same time. Of course, we also caution people from getting too excited, as this is just a rumor. It would be pretty nice, though, to see updated graphics, even if the original game is only a generation behind.

What do you think? Would you be interested in an Until Dawn remaster? Let us know below!

Tagged , , ,

About the Author: Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger

Gabriel’s the main news man and Managing Editor for PSX Extreme. He’s got half a decade of journalism experience and over a decade of PlayStation experience. Twitter

View all post by Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger | Website

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Posts

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x