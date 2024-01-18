Until Dawn Film In The Works

Supermassive Games’ Until Dawn has caught the people of Hollywood’s attention, with a flick in the works with Lights Out director David F. Sandberg at the helm. Gary Dauberman is doing a pass of the script.

Hollywood Reporter reports the news, the film itself will be made by Screen Gems alongside Dauberman’s Coin Operated and PlayStation Productions, which deals with the video game adaptation market for Sony. We won’t say we’re super excited for the adaptation — as we all know, they can be hit or miss — but with both public figures having such a prominent role in the horror genre and how the game itself just felt like a movie, we won’t say we’re not at the very least intrigued.

The production marks yet another move to make its hard-hitting games into multimedia, with the likes of HBO’s The Last of Us show taking the world by storm alongside award-winners like Twisted Metal and Gran Turismo. Much of the film’s plot and cast is, naturally, left in the air, but we assume it’ll follow some similar beats to the original game… well the Supermassive version anyway.

What do you think? Does an Until Dawn film pique your interest? Let us know below!