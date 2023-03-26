Unannounced PS5 Native Dead Cells Listed On ESRB

Even though Dead Cells developer Motion Twin hasn’t officially revealed their intentions of releasing a native PS5 version of their roguelike-Metroidvania, fans have a glimmer of hope that it will come to fruition. The game was released across major platforms, including mobile, but hasn’t made its way to the current-gen just yet.

As spotted by Gematsu, an ESRB page opened up for Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Edition, which will obviously include the standard fare and its DLC. It’s unclear if the version will be exclusively digital, if they will splurge on a physical release, or perhaps do something like partnering with a limited release company to make physical copies of their PS5 version for a limited time.

Whatever the case may be, it will no doubt be good news for enjoyers of the roguelike who want to play a native version rather than rely on backwards compatibility. No news on when it may release.

