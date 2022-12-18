The Witcher 3 Beats Ragnarok As Second Highest-Rated PS5 Game

Well, CD Projekt Red‘s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition beat God of War Ragnarok as the second highest-rated game on the PS5. It currently stands at 24 critics and a high 96% on Metacritic, tying with the number 1 title.

The only game that’s stood a chance at keeping the remake from taking the number 1 spot is Game of the Year winner, Elden Ring. It’s not like it couldn’t be dethroned as time goes on, however, considering the two games are in a stalemate with the PS5 versions tied at 96% on Metacritic (via PSLS).

Even so, however, as it stands, The Witcher 3 has yet to receive a review lower than a 90 on the review aggregator site. What’s more, a quick scroll through the latest reviews on OpenCritic keep to that trend. It’s very possible the February FromSoftware title could play second-fiddle to the open-world epic, but with its stance as Game of the Year, it’s possible that it will keep that hype train rolling until at least the turn of the year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

