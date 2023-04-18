The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum Studio Addresses DLC Dialogue Debacle

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum releases next month and recently faced pushback on paid DLC discovered that hid Elven dialogue behind this DLC. The premium bundle bundles in the DLC along with three others, calling this paid piece of content “for die-hard” fans.

For its part, Daedalic Entertainment stepped in to defend itself. Speaking with Push Square, the developer assured fans Sindarin would be spoken when required, but the DLC is made to add flavor to the background. Basically, it adds Sindarin dialogue to characters you pass by.

“Sindarin VO expansion adds additional Sindarin lines to some of the characters in the background. While traversing through Mirkwood and other parts of Middle-Earth Gollum will be able to listen to various dialogues between Elves. These dialogues add to the atmosphere and worldbuilding.”

The statement continues by boasting about its trained voice talent, who worked with their lore experts to get the lines just right.

“Daedalic went the extra mile here and hired professional voice actors, who were trained in Sindarin by our lore experts. It is a DLC for the real Tolkien devotees who want to immerse themselves even more into the world of Middle-Earth.”

While yes, this is just an optional thing you can add on for $5, it does seem others aren’t really pleased with the decision to put immersion behind a paywall. Whatever your opinion is, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum releases on May 25, 2023.

