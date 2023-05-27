The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum Dev Working On New LOTR Game

Daedliac Entertainment isn’t through with Lord of the Rings just yet. Another game is the works by the studio, one that hasn’t been revealed already.

According to IGN, the game will be another 3D action adventure that will “transport the player into a lush world full of mythical creatures and magic.” That is to say, it’s going to be within the Lord of the Rings universe. Earlier this week, the studio released the first LOTR game it was working on to a largely negative response.

While this is all early stuff, its codename, It’s Magic, does point to potentially focusing on a wizard in the franchise. It’s supposedly coming out sometime next year.

Centered around Smeagel — and in turn, Gollum — The Lord of the Rings: Gollum saw players stepping into the shoes of one of the most iconic characters from the franchise, the problem is it didn’t look good, which was a problem for one of the first current-gen games publicly announced. It didn’t help that heightened immersion was blocked behind a paywall, and so too, was an emoji pack.

If this project really does come to fruition, they’re gonna need magic to revive its reputation with the Lord of the Rings community.

