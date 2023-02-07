The Last of Us Part 3 is apparently in the works, despite previous claims from Naughty Dog. Last month, it heavily battered down that they weren’t promising a third installment, but aren’t opposed to the idea — they just need the right story.

The Leak, which previously successfully brought the PS5 Slim into the public’s eyes, reports that despite statements from Naughty Dog, Neil Druckmann’s next game will be The Last of Us Part 3. Supposedly, this title will be released on the current-gen console, but will have the “PlayStation 6 in mind.”

The defense behind mentioning a PS6 is the fact that it can take a long time to make a game with the caliber and scope of this AAA game entry. It’s also worth mentioning that a story outline was already confirmed, but it’s hard to say who to believe, it’s just as likely the game is moving forward slowly as it is that it’s been cast to the wayside, never to be read again.

Look, as much as we’d love to see what Naughty Dog has in store for the future of the series after the multiplayer project, we’re not jaded to the fact this is just a rumor, so as always — tread carefully.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

