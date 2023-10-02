Worms Publisher Team17 Faces Round Of Layoffs

Worms publisher, Team17, is yet another studio in the industry hit with a significant round of layoffs. Reportedly, it was largely the dev’s QA team that was shuffled due to the studio’s restructuring. Oh yeah, and the CEO left.

As initially reported by Eurogamer, the publisher saw 50 roles axed within the game studio. It’s unclear what other departments faced these layoffs. Meanwhile, CEO Michael Pattison left the company after a two-year stint leading the UK-based dev-pub.

VG247 later confirmed the layoffs with a comment from a Team17 spokesperson stating the Overcooked 2 developer “amicably parted ways” with Pattison and that the Team17 Digital team has entered a period of consultation. Subsidiaries such as Astragon and Storytoys are unaffected by the restructure thus far.

“In response to the reports concerning the departure of Michael Pattison from Team17, we can confirm we have amicably parted ways with Michael. We can also confirm that we have sadly entered into a period of consultation today within Team17 Digital, with Astragon and Storytoys remaining unaffected by the restructuring plans.”

