Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator Delayed

It seems Simteract and Nacon’s Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator is coming out a little later than anticipated. Revealed back in November, the game was initially planned for a February launch.

In its latest trailer, it reveals the game will actually launch in March rather than its previously expected release month. The Barcelona taxi sim also offers a pre-order bonus of a vintage convertible if that’s your kind of thing.

The main goal of Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator is to build a taxi empire, employ staffers, manage a skill tree, and overall offer immaculate service. This driving sim launches on current-gen platforms on March 7.

What do you think? Is Taxi Life something you’re interested in? Let us know below!