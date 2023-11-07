Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator Looks Weirdly Satisfying

Simteract and Nacon’s Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator is exactly what it sounds like — you’re the owner of a taxi company, and your goal is to grow that business. It looks weirdly satisfying, to be honest.

Per the official description, you’re tasked with driving clients across Barcelona in your customizable taxi as you follow what we can only assume your dream is — being a taxi kingpin. Employ staff, balance a skill tree that will no doubt make things easier, and drive around the city in an open world.

Perhaps it’s the onslaught of action-focused games making its way onto consoles, but Taxi Life looks like a sufficient pallet cleanser between swinging from webs and smacking down thugs in Spider-Man 2 and the no doubt epic — but stressful — Rise of Ronin, should it come out after this driving sim, that is.

What do you think? Does Taxi Life look up your alley? Is it gonna be a pass? Let us know below!