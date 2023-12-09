Survive Isla Nublar In Jurassic Park: Survival

Saber Interactive has unveiled its next game, Jurassic Park: Survivial, heading to current-gen consoles. This cinematic adaptation is poised to be a first-person action-adventure.

Return to Isla Nublar a mere day after the events of the classic 1993 flick as InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who couldn’t escape the island in time. The title’s website promises a “fully realized” world for us to explore and “unforgettable encounters” with the iconic dinosaurs seen in the film franchise.

It isn’t abundantly clear what the Saber game will be exactly, but with what little we know or can infer, we think it’s safe to say that it will have a semi-open world with a lot of tense moments of evading the fierce creatures that stalk the island day and night. It could also feasibly have a crafting system, whether it’s as large as other survival games, though, remains to be seen.

Alternatively, it’s possibly just another story-focused licensed fare with a unique enough presentation.

What do you think? Does Jurassic Park: Survival pique your interest? Let us know below!