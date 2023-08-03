Striking Distance Struck With Layoffs

The Callisto Protocol developer, Striking Distance Studios, is facing a wave of layoffs following the middling reception of its debut Dead Space-esque game. The layoffs affected 32 employees.

Striking Distance asserted to IGN this was a matter of “strategic changes” to better the studio’s future projects. They also claim to have offered meaningful severance packages and outplacement services.

The Callisto Protocol failed in a lot of ways. Higher-ups snubbed meaningful contributions after employees left early, the studio supposedly had a lot of crunch time, sales reportedly didn’t recoup development costs, and the thing most people found off-putting — its major performance issues across the board. Even playing on PC, people found many, many issues that shouldn’t have been in a finished product.

The game has since been patched, but no one will forget the state it launched in. In the time since launch, the studio has moved on to developing a DLC for the action horror. It isn’t immediately clear how this affects its development.

Striking Distance Studios’ full statement

Striking Distance Studios and KRAFTON have implemented strategic changes that realign the studio’s priorities to better position its current and future projects for success. Unfortunately, these changes have impacted 32 employees. Honoring the invaluable contributions of each departing team member with material support in the form of outplacement services and meaningful severance packages is our top priority during this difficult moment.