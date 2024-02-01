Stellar Blade Dated For Late April Release

Shift Up’s upcoming PS5 exclusive action-adventure Stellar Blade is heading out the door sooner than we may have expected. Last we heard, it was delayed into this year, but at least there isn’t that much of a wait until fans can sink their teeth into this title.

During the latest State of Play, PlayStation offered an extended look at the game’s mechanics and exploration are all present in this six-minute showcase. We can all jump into the adventure when it launches on April 26. If you’re really keen on this game, you can pre-order it starting on February 7.

What do you think? Does Stellar Blade seem like a good fit for your PS needs? Let us know below!