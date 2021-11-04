Square Enix Blames Crystal Dynamics For Marvel’s Avengers Flop

Marvel’s Avengers is a flop for Square Enix despite various attempts to improve the game. During Square Enix’s annual performance report, studio president Yosuke Matsuda spoke to shareholders, assuring them they’ve learned from the game as a service title’s mistake.

During the report, Matsuda implied that Crystal Dynamics wasn’t the right studio for the job thanks to their lack of GaaS experience.

“Nonetheless, taking on the GaaS model highlighted issues that we are likely to face in future game development efforts such as the need to select game designs that mesh with the unique attributes and tastes of our studios and development teams.”

Not that long ago, in 2019, Matsuda himself had high hopes for Marvel’s Avengers because of the studio’s storied past with the action-adventure space.

What do you think? Is that a burn or is Crystal Dynamics the real winners here? Tell us below!

