Spyro Reignited Trilogy Breaches 10M Copies Sold

The Spyro Reignited Trilogy has breached a significant milestone in the gaming industry. Released to much fanfare in 2018 with a hearty helping of glowing reviews and nostalgic praises, Toys For Bob was proud of it fast.

Toys For Bob and Activision revealed the news on X, sharing that the remake has sold 10 million copies globally. This was also conveniently right at the start of Spyro’s anniversary month. It also sounds like more celebrations and reveals are coming soon, so we’d keep an eye on its socials if we were you.

Here’s hoping this will spur TFB into making a brand-new entry to the Purple Dragon’s franchise, much like they did with Crash Bandicoot back in 2020.

Kicking off our special #Spyroversary month with an extra special celebration. Shout out to the Spyro community for hitting this HUGE milestone. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TrzoQyOVmu — Spyro (@SpyroTheDragon) September 1, 2023

What do you think? Do you hope this means more Spyro’s inbound? Let us know below!

