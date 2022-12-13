  • Home
Spider-Man 2 Release Window Leaked

December 13, 2022 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been in the public eye since last year with small updates here and there, but never once has the release window been properly leaked. 

Apparently, writer Jamie Mayer, let it slip that the game is possibly releasing in fall 2023, according to Spidey Squad founder Evan Filarca on Twitter. We should mention, though, there isn’t too much info on it as the website has since changed and PSX Extreme couldn’t find archived versions including the alleged release date.

On one hand, the release window seems reasonable, but at the same time, we’d advise against jumping the gun as it’s only this one user who has “evidence” of Spider-Man 2 releasing in fall.

