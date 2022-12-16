Spider-Man 2 Release Window Confirmed

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be releasing next year. Insomniac Games is insistent that the game is progressing well, which hopefully means the game’s window won’t be pushed back like so many other games these last few years.

The news comes from a short blurb on a PlayStation Blog post, which details high-profile games coming to PlayStation platforms next year. Keen fans were already aware of the game’s leaked fall 2023 release window earlier this week. What stopped it from spreading further was the source was the only one with evidence. PSX Extreme could not find an archived page of the accidental leaker’s website.

Spider-Man 2 takes place after both Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Not too much is public about the game itself, unfortunately, but it might not be too long of a wait until fans get a little nibble of something related to the upcoming continuation.

The section surrounding everyone’s favorite webslinger ended with a message from Insomniac’s creative director, Bryan Intihar, congratulating everyone on a “successful 2022.”

“What a year it’s been for PlayStation Studios; here at Insomniac Games we’ve been in absolute awe of the work of our peers. Congrats to everyone on a successful 2022… and here’s to next year being just as exciting as we continue to get Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ready for release next fall.”

