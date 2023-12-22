South Park: Snow Day! Launches In March

The four-player co-op, South Park: Snow Day!, is scheduled to be released in early 2024 for current-gen consoles. This is the first console South Park game since the more show-accurate aesthetics of Fractured But Whole.

A new trailer released to YouTube showing its release date alongside some new gameplay as the story of New Kid continues. There are two different editions that fans can choose from — the Standard Edition and a Collector’s Edition that comes with some physical goodies. These goodies are a snow globe, a talking toilet paper holder in the shape of Cartman donning his Grand Wizard costume, six tarot cards, and a knit beanie.

South Park: Snow Day! sets itself apart from previous games in the series, as it shies away from the 2D show-accurate aesthetics that the previous entries were known for in favor of bringing Cartman and co into the 3D space. Whatever the case is with this four-player co-op romp, we’re sure it’ll still hold a fair bit for those who are fans of the show when it releases on March 26, 2024.

What do you think? Are you excited to don the New Kid moniker again? Let us know below!