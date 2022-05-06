  • Home
Soundfall Launches To PS5, PS4 This Spring

May 6, 2022 Gabe Reisinger No Comments

Transported off into the faraway land of Symphonia, Soundfall tasks the player with simple yet sometimes tricky goal of marching your way through enemies and protecting music itself from Discordians. The game’s a twin-stick shooter, though, what sets this game apart is its unique rhythm-based combat system.

As you traverse the procedurally generated landscape in a top-down hack-and-slash manner, you’ll be encouraged to keep to the rhythm of the song playing in the background in order to get yourself some extra power. Each environment has its own musical theme to keep in rhythm.

Soundfall offers not just a couch co-op mode, but you can also play online with your buds or simply play by yourself be it in the campaign or free-play mode. Unfortunately, Drastic Games hasn’t solidified when the game’s hitting the PS5 and PS4 just yet.

