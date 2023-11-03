Sony Sets Sights On Video Delivery Firm iSize For Next Acquisition

Since Microsoft’s ABK acquisition, insiders have been wondering what PlayStation’s next move will be, speculating that it would need a big powerhouse acquisition to offset the competitor’s. Seems like Sony’s going a different route than insiders expected, acquiring UK-based video delivery firm iSize.

Specializing in deep learning for video delivery, per Sony Interactive’s announcement post, as well as “AI-powered solutions to deliver bitrate savings and quality improvements for the media and entertainment industry.” This will feasibly help PlayStation greatly with R&D and even possibly get a leg up on Microsoft’s Game Pass, which has game streaming in beta.

Not only will this help its gaming efforts but also its movie efforts, which Sony has spotlighted with its recently established Sony Pictures Core service part of PlayStation Plus.

Back in May, VGC reported on a business call that Sony Interactive’s retiring CEO Jim Ryan was prepping on revealing “aggressive plans” for cloud gaming, the only side of the industry that Microsoft has almost locked down.

