Sony Mistakenly Launches Stellar Blade Demo, Pulls It

For a very brief period of time, some people were able to get a hold of a demo of Stellar Blade that Sony mistakenly put out there. Of course it’s gone now and those lucky enough to get it installed are locked out of it.

VGC reports that the demo was live for around 30 minutes before it was pulled, and quickly after users who nabbed the demo couldn’t launch it. That of course didn’t stop one YouTuber from capturing the full 40-minute trial.

The third-person action adventure game developed by Shift Up and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment has been in the public’s mind since 2019. It does have an official release for next month, so at least those who want to avoid spoilers don’t have much longer to wait.

