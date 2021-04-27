  • Home
  • News
  • Sony Absent From List Of E3 2021 Participants
E3 2021

Sony Absent From List Of E3 2021 Participants

April 27, 2021 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

In an absolutely unsurprising turn of events, it appears as though Sony is not making an appearance at the digital-only event, E3 2021. While the event isn’t boasting the console manufacturer, it does have a slew of notable developers.

Konami, Square Enix, SEGA, Take-Two Interactive, Capcom, and many more are all confirmed to appear during this year’s digital event.

Sony’s exclusion isn’t really a shock, they haven’t been fans of E3 for a while, having missed 2019 and intended on skipping last year’s event before it was eventually cancelled.

Their excuse for skipping 2020 was largely due to the “vision” of the event not fitting what they wanted while shining a spotlight on their next generation.

What do you think? Will Sony’s absence make a world of a difference for E3 2021? Tell us below!

About

Used to just write news, now I edit it. I still smash my head against a keyboard and words magically appear. Twitter | Send tips

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments