Sony Skips E3 2020 Citing It Isn’t The “Right Venue”

It seems Sony is skipping E3 for the second year in a row. The decision to skip comes down to how Sony feels about the event’s vision. Simply put, while they say they have respect for ESA, the event organizer, as a company, they don’t feel E3 2020 is the “right venue” for any major reveals they could be cooking up.

“After thorough evaluation SIE has decided not to participate in E3 2020. We have great respect for the ESA as an organization, but we do not feel the vision of E3 2020 is the right venue for what we are focused on this year.”

The PlayStation spokesperson went on to explain they’ll be going to “hundreds” of events to make fans feel like family. They also assured fans that there are a ton more PS4 titles coming soon.

“We will build upon our global events strategy in 2020 by participating in hundreds of consumer events across the globe. Our focus is on making sure fans feel part of the PlayStation family and have access to play their favorite content. We have a fantastic line up of titles coming to PlayStation 4, and with the upcoming launch of PlayStation 5, we are truly looking forward to a year of celebration with our fans.”

E3 Is A Signature Event

As a response to this, ESA issued a statement, claiming it to be a “signature event” for the gaming industry.

“E3 is a signature event celebrating the video game industry and showcasing the people, brands and innovations redefining entertainment loved by billions of people around the world. E3 2020 will be an exciting, high-energy show featuring new experiences, partners, exhibitor spaces, activations, and programming that will entertain new and veteran attendees alike. Exhibitor interest in our new activations is gaining the attention of brands that view E3 as a key opportunity to connect with video game fans worldwide.”

E3 has been a mainstay event for PlayStation up until last year. They have always used the event as a means to reveal future plans ever since the very first E3 in 1995 when they announced the original PlayStation‘s price and release date.

It’s unclear what they’re plans are in the future and if this means 2018’s E3 will be Sony’s last. E3 2020 will kick off June 9 and end on the 11.