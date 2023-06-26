So PlayStation And A Pasta Brand Teamed Up

We’re used to PlayStation partnering up with shoe brands or clothing lines, but what about food brands? It’s happened before, and apparently, Sony’s console brand teamed up with Pasta Garofalo, a famed pasta maker since 1789 in a new campaign.

As expected, the pasta maker and PlayStation’s partnership consisted of Garofalo cooking up a pasta line dubbed “Play Your Pasta,” as seen in the promo video on YouTube. The bag showcases the shapes associated with the console while the pasta within is cut into the shapes, meaning every bite is a PS bite.

Unfortunately, it seems this campaign is staying out of the US, at least for now.

