Say Hello to the DualSense, PlayStation 5 Controller Revealed

In another low-key reveal for their upcoming system, Sony has finally spilled the beans (well most of them) on the PlayStation 5 controller in a blog post. While everyone figured it was going to be called the DualShock 5, Sony surprised us with something entirely different – the DualSense. And with the new name comes a striking new design. The two tone coloration is quite the departure from previous iterations and very well might cause some division among fans. Notice the different shape as well as the bigger touchpad. The lights on the side of the touchpad look good as well.

The new name actually coincides with what seems to be one of Sony’s goals for the next generation. The controller is designed to make gaming a much more immersive experience. As mentioned previously in October, the DualSense has several features that are aimed at bringing games to life in interesting ways. Both haptic feedback (adds different sensations) and adaptive triggers (trigger tension and feedback) are still very much a part of the controller. The controller also includes a microphone that you can use to chat although they mentioned that a headset is still more ideal.

The newest addition is the removal of the Share button. It’s been replaced with what they have called the “Create” button. Apparently this will give gamers new ways to create content but to what extent, they did not say. Hopefully it will add some new ways to share gameplay and connect. We should find out more about this particular feature at a later date.

The blog post ended with a message from President and CEO Jim Ryan which, once again, reiterates the goals for the next generation.

“DualSense marks a radical departure from our previous controller offerings and captures just how strongly we feel about making a generational leap with PS5. The new controller, along with the many innovative features in PS5, will be transformative for games – continuing our mission at PlayStation to push the boundaries of play, now and in the future. To the PlayStation community, I truly want to thank you for sharing this exciting journey with us as we head toward PS5’s launch in Holiday 2020. We look forward to sharing more information about PS5, including the console design, in the coming months.”

The DualSense was a nice little surprise for today. Sony is definitely revealing things a little bit at a time but there’ s no doubt that we’ll be seeing more and more as the months go on.

What do you think of the DualSense? Love it? Hate it?