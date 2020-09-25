Satiate Your Sweet Tooth In Cake Bash This October

Have you ever wanted to put yourself in the shoes of cakes that simply want to be the very best? Well, High Tea Frog and Coatsink may have you covered with its upcoming four-player sweets-filled party game. Labeled Cake Bash, you get to pick from an assortment of “drawn-to-life” cakes to duke it out and become the “chosen one.”

If duking it out as cutesy cakes to be the favored sweet isn’t your thing, you could always take a step to the side and enjoy some dessert-based minigames like roasting marshmallows over a fire or fighting for dominance in silverware combat.

Cake Bash will set you back $19.99. The game hits the digital shelves on October 15, 2020. Oh and before you ask – yes, you can play it on your PS5.

What do you think? Are you going to pick it up? Tell us below!