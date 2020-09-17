PS5 Pre-Orders Go Live Early, Instantly Sold Out

We all knew the day was coming. We all knew it would be hectic and it certainly was. Sony revealed the price and release date of the PS5. Setting up to launch alongside its competitor, pre-orders were set to go live today. That said, a plethora of stores jumped the gun and began selling it early.

Retailers like Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, and a few more hedged their bets and launched their pages ahead of the curve. The result? All consoles were almost immediately sold out and even broke the checkout pages on some occasions. Surprising? Absolutely not. Sony’s reveal of the price, which will cost $399 or $499, based on the version you opt to go for, was sudden and gave very little notice for people to react.

We already knew Sony’s flagship console would be a hot-sell. Due to COVID-19, the console’s manufacturing was hindered, with them only planning on manufacturing 10 million units this year. Don’t worry, though, some of us here at PSX Extreme managed to pre-order some, as such, we’re aiming to rely some cool PS5 news and reviews once the console launches on November 15.

What do you think? Are you one of the lucky ones? Tell us below!