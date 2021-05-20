  • Home
Saints Row: The Third Remastered Revealed

May 20, 2021 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

Deep Silver Volition shared some new news to its fans, waiting with bated breath around Saints Row: The Third Remastered. The game is going next-gen. Fans can wreck havoc in glorious 4K at 60 FPS.

As a little treat for existing owners of the remastered title on consoles, fans can coup a free upgrade from the current to next-gen version.

What’s more, if you’re playing on a DualSense, they’ve made it so the color changes to the iconic Saints purple that fans associate with the third entry to the GTA clone.

Naturally, they’re also going to make sure to use the SSD capabilities of the PS5 to significantly reduce their rates.

If you’re interested in buying a copy, you can expect the game to launch on May 25.

What do you think? Are you going to buy Saints Row: The Third Remastered? Tell us below!

