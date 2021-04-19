Returnal Trophy List Spells Kinda Easy Platinum

Housemarque‘s PS5 exclusive, Returnal, like any other game on consoles, has a trophy list. Also like many other games, said trophy list has a lot that appear to be tied to the story.

The list, which is available to view on Exophase, has a fair few Bronze trophies that are simply easy grabs. These trophies mostly appear to be tied to activities you’d otherwise do in-game anyway, such as defeating an enemy or dying for the first time.

Examples of Silver trophies are finishing Act 1 and Act 2 and completing all House Sequences. Gold trophies include finishing Act 3 and conducting full surveys of different areas.

The game is divided into 30 non-Platinum trophies with 18 Bronze, five Silver, and seven Gold. Sure, the Gold trophies sound tougher, hence its standing, but they all sound pretty doable and probably something taught in the tutorial mission.

Needless to say, Returnal is probably going to be an easier Platinum for all those trophy hunters out there.

What do you think? Are you going to pick up Returnal when you can? Tell us below!

