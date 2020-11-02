Insomniac Games has revealed that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart isn’t going to be cross-gen. The answer came in the form of a simple response tweet refuting that it’d be coming to PS4, too.

It’s a PS5 exclusive — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) November 2, 2020

The idea the game won’t be on the PS4 isn’t too shocking considering its reliance on the load times of the PS5. If it were on the PS4, it’d need to be seriously reworked and probably not for the better. It also isn’t too clear as to how exclusive Rift Apart will be since most of the other expected first-party titles will release on the PS4, too.

Perhaps this is Insomniac’s way to incentivize jumping ship from the PS4 and onto the PS5, which wouldn’t be a terrible idea, considering you won’t miss much since most games are compatible with the console.

