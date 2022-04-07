Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Bags 2 BAFTAs

Insomniac Games‘ PS5 exclusive, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has bagged two different awards during the BAFTA Games Awards. The PlayStation-owned IP seemed perfect to return to the spotlight for the launch of the new generation of consoles to really showcase the power of the PS5 if you didn’t want to deal with Astro’s Playroom.

The time and space-centered title was noticed by the BAFTA judges who awarded the game both the Animation and Technical Advancements awards.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart saw everyone’s favorite Lombax and robot duo ripping open a dimensional hole and going into another universe where they meet Rivet, a female Lombax with a desire to put an end to Dr. Nefarious’ evil rule.

